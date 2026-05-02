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Man dies after out-of-control vehicle strikes him on Beach Boulevard

By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax
Beach Boulevard pedestrian hit A man is dead after he was struck by an SUV early Saturday (May 2, 2026) in the 6900 block of Beach Boulevard.
By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was struck by an SUV early Saturday in the 6900 block of Beach Boulevard.

It happened at about 2:36 a.m. when a Toyota 4Runner, driven by a woman in her early 30s, lost control of the vehicle while traveling eastbound, a Jacksonville police news release states.

The SUV crossed the eastbound lanes, went over the curb, struck a light pole, rolled over, and then hit the pedestrian, a man in his early 20s, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

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Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.



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