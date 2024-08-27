Man dies after pickup truck hits tree in Baker County, FHP says

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A man died after his pickup truck hit a tree in Baker County on Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.

FHP said the man, a 65-year-old from Macclenny was traveling northbound on County Road 23A north of South Tall Pine Road.

The man’s truck traveled to the west and off the road onto the west grass shoulder “for unknown reasons at this time,” FHP said in a news release.

The truck continued traveling north on the shoulder until the left front of the truck hit a large tree, spinning it around.

