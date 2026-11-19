JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning it’s investigating after a man was found dead inside of a home on the city’s Westside. JSO was called to the residence in the 2400 block of Tyson Lake Drive at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in response to a person shot.

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Officers arrived and found a man dead inside of the home. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and are still being investigated,” a JSO news release states.

No arrests were announced. Police did not say if other people were inside of the home. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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