Local

Man hit by car while walking on ramp to JTB

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
Iulia Pugachev was issued a notice to appear for criminal violations of operating a motor vehicle with no registration, imitation of a Florida Highway Patrol unit and misuse of a dealer license plate.

Florida Highway Patrol Pedestrian killed along Butler Boulevard (atomimage/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Buffalo, New York was killed after being hit by a car on Butler Boulevard.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on the off-ramp to Belfort Road.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old woman driving the car didn’t see the man in the roadway.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Traffic Alert: Detours planned for I-95/I-295 North interchange

The report said she couldn’t avoid hitting him.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

Read: Jacksonville, St. Augustine USPS workers indicted for mail misconduct

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!