Man hurt in drive-by shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man walking down the street was shot by someone in a car on Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers responded around 10:30 a.m. near Brannon Avenue and Susie Street, which is just north of 103rd Street.

JSO found a man in his mid-20s with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

The man was walking down the road when an older model gray sedan with dark tinted windows stopped and the passenger began shooting at him, police said.

The shooter is described as a man with thin build, medium height, and was wearing a ski mask and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

