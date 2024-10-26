Man injured in early-morning shooting in Northside Jacksonville, suspects sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting on Harts Road that has left a Jacksonville man hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as detectives search for suspects.

According to JSO, Officers responded to the 10800 block of Harts Road around 3:00 a.m., where they reportedly found a man in his late twenties with a single gunshot wound. Officers reported that several unidentified individuals had arrived at the scene and fired multiple shots in the victim’s direction before fleeing.

While the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, investigators have been gathering evidence. Crime Scene Detectives are processing the scene, and Violent Crimes Detectives are conducting a neighborhood canvass for witnesses and video footage that may provide clues.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to come forward by contacting (904) 630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

