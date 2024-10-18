Man is sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of LaDonna Williams

JALSONVILLE, Fla, — A Jacksonville man accused of killing a local mother in Allendale will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Duval County judge sentenced Nathaniel Slade on Friday afternoon.

In September, a jury found him guilty of stabbing LaDonna Williams, then burying her body in the backyard of a rental home.

The rental property owner was cleaning a home on West 9th Street when they found Williams’ body.

Williams was Slade’s former supervisor at work and was trying to help Slade’s girlfriend get out of an abusive relationship with him at the time of her murder.

The state prosecutor on this case said Slade’s actions after this crime were unthinkable.

“Buried her in the trash can and then slept with her body outside of his bedroom window for some period of weeks before he left the house,” said Brooke Milo, state prosecutor.

Family members read statements during Friday’s sentencing hearing.

They wanted to let Slade know what kind of person Ladonna Williams was. They mentioned she had “a lot of life left, kids to finish raising and grandkids to help raise.”

Williams was a mother of three and grandmother of three.

“My mom was many things,” said Ladaisha Williams, LaDonna’s daughter. “She wasn’t perfect you know but she was our mom.”

Slade is already serving a life sentence for an unrelated case.

