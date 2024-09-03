Man killed in fatal two-vehicle crash in Imeson Park area, FHP reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 53-year-old Callahan man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Imeson Park Blvd and Busch Drive North in Duval County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident occurred around 8:17 a.m. and involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old male from Palm Coast, traveling westbound on Imeson Park Blvd.

The driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck on Busch Drive. The impact caused the pickup truck to overturn, fatally injuring the 53-year-old driver from Callahan. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries.

Homicide Investigator Cpl. D. Sheffield is leading the ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased driver has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

