Man run over by multiple vehicles, killed on I-295 at Wilson Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — A deadly crash on the I-295 West Beltway at Wilson Boulevard has closed southbound lanes, causing early morning travel delays.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3:00 am. A man from Georgia was driving an SUV when he lost control and hit several trees.

The driver was thrown out of the SUV and was struck by at least two other vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD. The driver has yet to be identified at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates. Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates all morning.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group