Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for making false bomb threat on flight diverted to JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Evan Sims. the man arrested in December for making a bomb threat on a plane, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

In December, Sims was escorted off a flight from Orlando by JSO and the FBI. The flight was diverted to the Jacksonville International Airport after two passengers got into an argument and started talking about bombs.

Sims was sentenced by a judge on June 17.

According to court documents, the court also made the following recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons:

Incarcerated as close to Orlando, Florida as possible

Mental health programming

Enrolled in the residential substance abuse treatment program (RDAP), including alcohol treatment

