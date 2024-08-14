Man sentenced to almost 40 years for 2023 Jacksonville crime spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jarvae Hines has been sentenced to more than 37 years in Florida State Prison for his 2023 crime spree in Jacksonville.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Hines pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Five counts of Robbery with a Firearm

Three counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Attempted Robbery with a Firearm

One count of Attempted Kidnapping with a Firearm

One count of Unarmed Robbery

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Between May 7-15, 2023, he went on a spree of armed robberies, assaults, thefts, and attempted murders. Hines was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on May 15, 2023.

The negotiated plea and sentence resolved numerous cases, many with similar fact patterns, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

