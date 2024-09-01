Local

Man shot overnight following reported argument in Jacksonville’s Northside, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his early forties was shot after a late-night altercation in Jacksonville’s Northside.

According to JSO, the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning when officers were called to a local hospital regarding a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medical personnel reported that the injury was not life-threatening.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, the shooting stemmed from an argument that took place in the 1400 block of E 31st Street. The situation escalated as the victim attempted to leave the area, at which point an unidentified assailant fired multiple shots, striking the victim once.

Crime Scene Detectives are now combing the area for evidence, while Violent Crimes Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Those with details can contact the JSO at (904) 630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

