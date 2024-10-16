Man shot, killed in Brunswick, according to Glynn County police

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at 3803 Emanuel Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, officers responded to a shooting around 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

They found 36-year-old Taylor Beauford in the backyard. He had been shot and died from his injuries.

So far, detectives have examined the crime scene, interviewed potential witnesses, and gathered evidence.\

If you know anything, contact the police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.