Man shot through bedroom window after gunmen open fire outside Eastside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering from gunshot wounds he received late Thursday on Jacksonville’s Eastside from people shooting through his bedroom window.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Troyan Street near A. Philip Randolph Boulevard at about 11:24 p.m. Officers arrived to find the male victim in his 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

There were other occupants in the home, but no other injuries were reported.

“The initial investigation revealed the victim was inside his residence when two people approached his bedroom window and fired several times at the victim,” a JSO news release states.

The gunmen left the scene on foot in an unknown area. No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-tips, or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

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