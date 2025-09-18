Man shot while in bed in Jacksonville’s Riverview community

Jacksonville, Fl — A man in his 20s is recovering after he was hit in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Jacksonville’s Riverview community.

JSO says an unknown gunman fired at least 10 shots from a vehicle just before Midnight on Lauder Avenue near the Trout River.

The victim was in bed when he was hit. He’s expected to recover.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public. No suspect information was provided.

First Alert Weather: Warm and dry before a few weekend showers. This morning temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the immediate coastline. Dry local roads this morning and afternoon. An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches. We continue to be dry through tomorrow. An isolated shower is possible, especially at the coast, on Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will be breezy too with onshore winds at 10-20 mph at times along the coast.

TROPICS: Tropical storm “Gabrielle” is poorly organized this morning as wind shear impacts the storms. It is forecast to get its act together over the next several days and stay north of the Caribbean Islands. Gabrielle is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the Central Atlantic and stay well east of the U.S. Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop but is a long, long ways out.

