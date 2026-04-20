Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fleming Island, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Fleming Island apartment on Saturday, says the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the apartment complex on County Road 220 for a welfare check after a family member of 34-year-old Ashtin Durham contacted them after receiving a concerning message from Durham. The apartment is where his girlfriend resides.

After several attempts, deputies were unable to make contact with Durham and his girlfriend. Eventually, deputies entered the home and discovered two dead individuals.

Based on preliminary investigation, deputies say Durham and 36-year-old Jessica Valentin-Rivera were both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Shell casings and a gun were recovered from the scene as evidence.

Deputies say initial indications show that the incident may be a domestic-related murder-suicide. Both Durham and Valentin-Rivera both have children, but none are in common. The children were not present at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says this is an active and ongoing investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-264-6512 and ask for Det. Blake Jones. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip through the SaferWatch app.

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