Man, woman shot during argument on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in the 11500 block of Holton Lane in Jacksonville. Officers were called to the area at about 11:45 p.m. regarding two people shot. When officers arrived they found a female in her mid 30s and a male in his early 50s suffering from gunshot wounds. They were each shot once and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned that the shooting occurred following an argument between multiple people who knew each other, a JSO news release states.

