‘Mass surveillance network’ | Orange Park considers adding Flock cameras on roadways

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Leaders in Orange Park are considering installing license plate reading cameras around the town, sparking concerns among residents about privacy and cost.

The proposal to purchase these cameras through the Flock Company was discussed during a recent town meeting. The cameras are designed to capture vehicle data, and the town already uses red light cameras. The addition of license plate readers has raised concerns from some residents.

“I just don’t think you need to install more cameras. We don’t need them,” said Raven Wright, an Orange Park resident. “I think it’s ridiculous and I think it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

During a Facebook meeting, a councilman expressed concerns, stating, “Moving forward this mass surveillance network will mean no citizen is safe.”

Action News Jax sent the town manager a list of questions regarding the number of cameras to be purchased, the total cost, and where they would be installed. No response has been received yet.

The town council plans to revisit the proposal at its meeting on Jan.6.

Read: Residents speak out about license plate cameras popping up around St. Johns County

Read: Some local license plate readers do not comply with Florida law | Action News Jax Investigates

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.