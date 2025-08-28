Massive Powerball jackpot soars to $950 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With no players hitting the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $815 million Powerball, the jackpot now inches toward the $1 billion mark. Up for grabs in Saturday’s 11:59 p.m. drawing on Action News Jax - $950 million, the sixth largest in the game’s history.

The lump sum cash payment - if a player wins Saturday - is estimated at $428.9 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night: White balls 9, 12, 22, 41, 61 and red Powerball 25. The Power Play multiplier was 4.

The jackpot has been growing since May 31 when a lucky Powerball player in California claimed $204.5 million. There have been three other winners this year.

While Wednesday’s jackpot went unclaimed, six tickets won prizes worth $1 million or more in the drawing after matching all five white balls, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Arizona, New York and Virginia.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$950 Million (estimated) – Aug. 30, 2025

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

