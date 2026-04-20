Massive wildfires in Clay and Putnam Counties burn over 3K acres| What you need to know

The Florida Forest Service says the Crews Road fire in Clay County and the Railroad Complex fire in Putnam County are burning over 3,000 acres.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Forest Service has estimated the Crews Road Fire in Clay County to be 2,000 acres and 5% contained.

The side of the fire in Putnam County, called the Railroad Complex Fire, is estimated to be 1,000 acres and 5% contained.

The Forest Service says erratic fire behavior can be expected throughout Monday due to wind conditions.

Crews on the ground and in the air are actively engaged and will continue working to suppress the fire and slow its spread.

Crews Road Fire: Clay County

UPDATE 4 PM: Highway 17 has been shut down at the Putnam and Clay County line due to poor visibility. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

Clay County officials say they are closely monitoring conditions to determine any possible hazards and evacuations for residents.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued voluntary evacuations for those on Varney Road and Woodward Lane on Sunday night. No further evacuations have been issued as of Monday afternoon.

Decoy Road and County Road 209 South have been closed.

Heavy smoke is expected along Highway 17 and within the greater area. Motorists are urged to use caution.

For emergency updates regarding this fire, Clay County officials ask residents to sign up for alerts on AlertClay: alert.claycountygov.com.

The Clay County Fire Rescue Department has opened a call center for any questions regarding the fire at 877-252-9362.

Railroad Complex Fire: Putnam County

UPDATE 4:45 PM: Residents of Boogerville Road and White Tail Trail are also being asked to voluntarily evacuate in addition to those on Guthrie Road and Hunter Road.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel have gone door-to-door to alert residents.

Again, those evacuating are asked to go to the Bostwick Community Center, located at 125 Tillman Street in Palatka.

UPDATE 4:30 PM: Voluntary evacuations are being conducted in the area of Guthrie Road and Hunter Road in Bostwick near the Clay County line, announced Putnam County Emergency Management.

Those evacuating are asked to go to the Bostwick Community Center, located at 125 Tillman Street in Palatka.

UPDATE 4 PM: Highway 17 has been shut down at the Putnam and Clay County line due to poor visibility. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

The 9 p.m. Sunday update from Putnam County Fire Rescue advised those living in the Eagle Creek area to be prepared to evacuate, but a mandatory evacuation has not been issued as of Monday afternoon.

West Tocoi Road is closed completely.

Heavy smoke is expected along Highway 17 and within the greater area. Motorists are urged to use caution.

The fire is pushing up against railroad tracks, and Amtrak has stopped all train traffic in the area.

Putnam County officials announced those who need to evacuate with horses can take their animals to Rodehaver Boys Ranch. Horses must have updated Coggins and be in emergency need. The Ranch’s barn manager can be reached at 386-336-3435.

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