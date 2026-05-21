Mayo Clinic Jacksonville receives $75 million gift from local philanthropists

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic just received a tremendous gift from local philanthropists Paula and Randy Ringhaver.

The owners of Ring Power donated $75 million to support the Bold. Forward. Unbound. campaign to transform healthcare through integrated digital and physical spaces.

In 1980, the Ringhavers’ son, Randal “Lee” Ringhaver, Jr., passed away at 8 1/2 months old from an aggressive form of leukemia. To honor his memory, the family has chosen to name the newly expanded hospital tower at Mayo Clinic in Florida the Lee Ringhaver Tower.

“We’ve seen firsthand the value of having Mayo Clinic’s expertise close to home for our family and for Ring Power employees,” says Randy Ringhaver. “This gift reflects the values our company was built on, including giving back to the communities we serve, and it demonstrates our confidence in Mayo Clinic’s future.”

The new, five-story expansion of the tower began serving patients in 2025, adding 121 new rooms and integrating digital technologies that empower patients and support more personalized care. The tower also includes shell space for future growth and capacity for three additional stories.

Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Florida encompasses more than 725,000 square feet of new clinical, research and education space.

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