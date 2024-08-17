Mayor Deegan announces inaugural ‘Unidos Jax’ Hispanic Heritage dinner celebration October 3rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is thrilled to announce the inaugural “Unidos Jax” Hispanic Heritage Dinner Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, October 3rd, at the historic Deerwood Castle. This special event will honor the significant contributions of Jacksonville’s Hispanic community and celebrate the unity, diversity, and excellence that it brings to the city.

The evening promises to be a vibrant celebration featuring a variety of traditional Hispanic dishes from four different countries, live music, and performances that showcase the richness of Hispanic culture. The festivities will begin with a happy hour at the Jacksonville Car Museum and a formal dinner in Deerwood Castle’s main hall.

During the Unidos Jax Dinner, awards will be presented to outstanding Hispanic leaders who have shown exemplary service and leadership within the community. Local speakers will also share insights on the importance of unity and the ongoing contributions of the Hispanic community to Jacksonville’s growth and development.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 3rd, 2024

Thursday, October 3rd, 2024 Location: Deerwood Castle, 7601 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 3225

Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM Dress Code: Formal/Cocktail Attire

Tickets for the event are now available at specialevents.coj.net/Special-Events/Unidos-Jax.aspx.

