Mayor Deegan to host new round of town halls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan will host a new round of town halls, which will be focused on the city’s budget.

Each town hall will take place at 6 p.m., except for the one at Northside Church of Christ, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. They are free and open to the public, with no RSVP required.

The next one will take place tonight at 6 p.m., September 15 at Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave. Neptune Beach FL, 32266.

The remaining town halls will take place as follows:

• September 17: Riverside High School, 1200 McDuff Ave. S., Jacksonville, FL, 32205.

• September 18: Fort Caroline Middle School, 3787 University Club Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32277.

• September 22 (starts at 5:30 p.m.): Northside Church of Christ, 4736 Avenue B., Jacksonville, FL, 32209.

