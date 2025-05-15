Meet the Blue Angels flying in the Golden Isles Air Show

Brunswick, GA. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are readying their wings for the weekend, preparing to fly in Brunswick’s Golden Isles Air Show.

Action News Jax was able to speak with some of the pilots, who perform stunts in the sky at air shows around the country, minutes after they landed at the Golden Isles Airport.

“We’re always striving for the perfection of what we do,” said Commanding Officer Adam Bryan, flight leader of the Blue Angels, “we try to change it up a little bit every year, to make it better for the crowds.”

Bryan pilots jet number one for the Blue Angels. The number doesn’t mean he’s the best, necessarily, so much as it shows his position as leader of the team. He’s responsible for making sure all the other pilots stay in the right position of whatever formation they make in the air.

“I trust the wingmen in the air who are flying upwards of 18 inches away from me at any given time,” Bryan said.

One of those wingmen is Major Brandon Wilkins, a South Carolina lowcountry native and graduate from The Citadel. He flies jet number three, the left wing of the team.

“We go out and showcase across the nation what naval aviation can do,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins tells Action News Jax that, as exciting as it may be to have all of the gadgets in front of him while in the pilot’s seat, he mainly relies on the faith he has in his team to navigate the skies.

“I’m using almost zero inside the aircraft and almost everything outside of the aircraft,” said Wilkins, “I look at nothing except for the paint on the number one jet that keeps me in position.”

The Blue Angels didn’t share with Action News Jax any particular stunts or formations to expect in the Golden Isles Air Show, but the team says it’s always making small changes to their performances to create better shows for fans.

The air show is happening on Saturday and Sunday. Parking on both days opens up at 8:00 AM and the show starts at 10:00 AM, also on both days. Unlike the Jacksonville Sea & Sky Air Show, you do have to buy both tickets and parking for the Golden Isles Air Show. You can do so at the link here.

