As millions of Florida students return to school, health experts warn of ongoing surge of COVID cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As millions of Florida students return to classrooms, health officials are raising concerns about the ongoing surge of COVID-19. The state Department of Health reports a continued increase in COVID-19 cases this summer, with expectations of further spikes following the start of the school year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that key metrics, including emergency room visits, nursing homes, and wastewater analysis, show a significant rise in cases across the state. Although hospitals and the CDC are no longer required to track the total number of new COVID-19 cases, data from these indicators reveals a nationwide surge, with Florida among the states experiencing the highest rates.

Chart from the CDC illustrating COVID-19 emergency room patients in Florida through Aug. 9, 2024.

Across the U.S., COVID-19 levels detected in wastewater are now considered “high” for the first time since last winter, with 44 states reporting “high” or “very high” levels. The West and South regions, including Florida, are particularly hard-hit. As of July 27, the national test positivity rate stood at 16.3%, surpassing the peak rate from last winter. COVID-related emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and deaths are also on the rise, with Texas, Louisiana, and Florida recording the highest rates.

Health experts attribute the rise in cases to new, more contagious variants like FLiRT, KP.2, KP.3.1.1, and LB.1. These variants have mutations that allow them to evade the immune system, making them more likely to spread even among those who have been vaccinated or previously infected. The CDC expects updated COVID-19 vaccines for 2024–2025 to be available in the fall and recommends them for everyone aged 6 months and older.

Despite the ongoing surge, only a little over 400,000 Floridians have received a booster shot this year, compared to 15 million who were vaccinated in 2021. This low uptake of booster shots, combined with the virus’s ability to mutate and continue spreading, raises concerns about the future strain on Florida’s healthcare system.

While Florida’s case numbers have shown some slowing down in recent days, officials predict a rise as students return to school, potentially leading to increased infections in classrooms. Historically, COVID-19 activity has surged at least twice a year since the pandemic began—once during the summer or early fall and again in the winter. However, the CDC now states that COVID-19 surges can occur at any time, driven by new variants.

The impact of COVID-19 in Florida remains significant, with 3,162 COVID-19-related deaths among residents this year, up from 2,972 in July and 2,740 in June. Although the death rate is lower than in previous years, the numbers are still concerning. In 2020, Florida recorded 23,347 COVID-19 deaths, which surged to 39,870 in 2021 before declining to 21,300 in 2022 and 8,436 in 2023. Miami-Dade County has reported the highest number of deaths this year with 278, followed by Palm Beach County with 241 and Pinellas County with 189.

For parents and guardians, it’s important to note that while children often experience milder symptoms of COVID-19, research has shown they are still at risk of Long COVID, a serious illness that can result in chronic conditions that can develop at least four weeks after infection. It is estimated that over 6 million children in the U.S. may have long COVID.

If a child tests positive for COVID-19 or isn’t feeling well, health experts strongly recommend they should be kept home to prevent spreading the virus to others. Schools and daycare centers typically guide when it is safe for children to return after a COVID-19 infection.

As the virus continues to circulate and mutate, public health experts urge people to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect themselves and those around them. The following precautions are recommended:

Get Vaccinated and Boosted :

: Ensure that you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated and up to date with the latest COVID-19 boosters.

Wear High-Quality Masks :

: Consider wearing well-fitted masks, such as KN95 or N95 respirators, especially in crowded indoor spaces, public transportation, or areas where maintaining physical distance is challenging. Although not mandatory, masking remains the most effective way to prevent airborne transmission and slow the spread of the virus.

Improve Indoor Air Quality:

Enhance ventilation in indoor spaces by using HEPA filters, opening windows, or using air purifiers to reduce the concentration of airborne COVID-19 particles. Proper air circulation helps decrease the risk of transmission, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated areas.

Regular Testing :

: Make use of COVID-19 tests, particularly if you experience symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or plan to attend gatherings. Early detection helps prevent the virus from spreading further.

Practice Good Hygiene :

: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer when handwashing is not possible. Good hygiene practices are essential in reducing the risk of infection.

Stay Informed :

: Keep up with the latest updates from trusted sources like the CDC and local health departments.

Limit Exposure in Crowded Spaces :

: Whenever possible, avoid crowded indoor environments and large gatherings. Social distancing remains a critical measure in reducing transmission, especially in high-risk areas.

Protect Vulnerable People :

: Be particularly cautious around those who are at higher risk of severe illness, including the elderly and people with preexisting conditions. Taking extra care can save lives.

For more information and resources, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 page or your local health department’s website.

