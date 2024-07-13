Minority-owned businesses receive $1,000 microgrants from Jax Melanin Market and Community First Cares

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Community First Cares Foundation, in partnership with the Jax Melanin Market, awarded the first five $1,000 microgrants to local minority-owned businesses on Saturday, June 15, at the Juneteenth Melanin Market. These microgrants provide financial support to promote business innovation and growth.

“Helping our small businesses grow and thrive is an important cause for Community First Cares,” said Missy Peters, the executive director of the Community First Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Community First Credit Union of Florida. “This program supports the Melanin Market and the small businesses that depend on the market to get their start and sustain early entrepreneurship.”

Earlier this year, the Melanin Market announced a new partnership with Community First Cares to commit $20,000 in microgrants to relieve some of the financial burdens these small businesses carry.

The first recipients of the microgrant program include:

Autumn Faith Company: plans to utilize the grant to purchase more products to grow the brand. Their vision is to offer more than just shirts but also totes, mugs, and hats. Beyond that, this business aims to light a spark for entrepreneurship.

plans to utilize the grant to purchase more products to grow the brand. Their vision is to offer more than just shirts but also totes, mugs, and hats. Beyond that, this business aims to light a spark for entrepreneurship. Cocky’s Real Shaved Ice: which plans to utilize the grant to purchase an air conditioning unit for its shaved ice truck.

which plans to utilize the grant to purchase an air conditioning unit for its shaved ice truck. Imani Cowri: plans to utilize the funds to cover the costs of participating in multiple vendor events to boost market presence and cover setup supplies and marketing materials. This investment will support its mission of making women feel seen, heard, empowered, and valued through its fashion-forward jewelry lines.

plans to utilize the funds to cover the costs of participating in multiple vendor events to boost market presence and cover setup supplies and marketing materials. This investment will support its mission of making women feel seen, heard, empowered, and valued through its fashion-forward jewelry lines. Honey Dripper House: plans to utilize the funding to complete major repairs needed to their truck to continue this cold treat business.

plans to utilize the funding to complete major repairs needed to their truck to continue this cold treat business. Natural Essence Haircare: will utilize the funds to relaunch their brand, including updating labels and packaging for haircare products to attract a wider customer base.

“Investing in the prosperity of Black-owned businesses is at the heart of the Melanin Market,” said Dawn Curling, Executive Director of the Melanin Market. “Our grant program not only uplifts entrepreneurial spirit but also allows diversity to thrive in our business community.”

Jax Melanin Market is now accepting applications for the next round of microgrants to be awarded during the Melanin Market Gullah Fest on Oct. 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information or to apply, please visit melanincollaborativegroup.org/grants.

