MISSING: 5-Day-Old Baby Missing from Seminole County

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding Seminole County’s Tnyiah Tyson, who was born on June 18, 2025. She weighed just seven pounds when she was last seen.

Police say she may be in the custody of 41-year old Timothy Tyson and 28-year-old Latraka Fairley.

In a written release the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that she was last seen in the 600 block of East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

A photo of the baby is not available.

Timothy Tyson has a burn on his right hand and tattoos, one of which includes the letters “BJ” on his arm. Another is of the world and a man with two guns on his back.

Timothy is described as being a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and is 5-feet 8-inches tall.

Latraka Fairley is black with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

They may be driving a 2011 blue Range Rover sport with Florida tag DWD 1112.

Police believe that they may be headed to Clay County or Bradford County, Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately. Police advise members of the public not to approach the couple.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The information posted herein is based largely on a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Readers are reminded that all persons and suspects are innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.]

