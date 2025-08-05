MISSING: Pasco County Teens Last Seen in Wesley Chapel, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officials are asking for help finding missing teenagers from Pasco Cunty.

A statewide missing child alert is in effect for Alexander Thompson and William Drake.

William Drake is 15 years old. He is white with brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5′6″ tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey beanie, red jacket, red gym shorts, and grey tennis shoes.

William Drake Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse August 2025 William Drake Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse August 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse)

Alexander Thompson is 16 years old. He is black with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black ripped pants, and black slides (slip-on shoes). He may also have black headphones.

Alexander Thompson Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse August 2025 Alexander Thompson Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse August 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse)

Both children were last seen near the 26300 block of Lawrence Avenue in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Police say they may have been travelling eastbound on Lawrence Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at: (352) 518.5060, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse at: (888.356.4774).

Alex Thompson and William Drake Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse August 2025 Alex Thompson and William Drake Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse August 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse)

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information and a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing and Endangered Persons Clearinghouse. The persons identified are not suspects in any crimes.]

