FOUND SAFE: 76-Year-old Ralph ‘RJ’ Zullo

Police are asking for help from the public finding 76-year-old Ralph “RJ” Zullo. He was last seen walking along Antolin Way in St. Augustine. RJ was wearing navy blue sweatpants and a dark shirt. — UPDATED: 12/15/2025 0804 The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Zullo has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Police are asking for help from the public finding 76-year-old Ralph “RJ” Zullo.

He was last seen walking along Antolin Way in St. Augustine. RJ was wearing navy blue sweatpants and a dark shirt.

Police say Zullo has dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or with information that may help police is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office by calling: (904) 824.8304 or 911.

Missing Man Ralph Zullo December 2025 Photo Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Missing Man Ralph Zullo December 2025 Photo Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based on information received from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.]

