Missing teen: 16-year-old Magnus Johns last seen in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy, Magnus Johns, was reported missing in St. Johns County Wednesday night.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Magnus was last seen on the evening of June 23.

Magnus is said to be 5′9″.

Anyone with information regarding Magnus’ location is urged to call SJSO at (904) 824-8304.

Magnus Johns Photo of Magnus Johns from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

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