Missing woman: 25-year-old Leilani Turner of Green Cove Springs last seen in silver Honda Pilot

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is urgently seeking assistance in locating 25-year-old Leilani Eve Turner, who has been missing since May 28th.

Turner, described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, was last seen driving a 2010 silver Honda Pilot. A photo of Turner and an image of the car’s make and model are shown above.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that might lead to her safe return.

Contact the Green Cove Springs Police Department at (904) 297-7300 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.

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