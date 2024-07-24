Mixed Fillings Pie Shop closing its Five Points location, asking customers for help with legal fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville dessert shop is being forced to close its doors.

Mixed Fillings Pie Shop is on Park Street in Five Points.

On Wednesday, their Facebook and Instagram story said they were “served with an eviction notice despite being told we had time to work on a settlement, which we submitted yesterday. Unfortunately, we are now facing eviction for withholding rent for July due to ongoing disputes and unresolved maintenance issues with our landlord.”

In April, Action News Jax spoke with Natasha Burton, owner of Mixed Fillings Pie Shop, about inflation in Five Points.

Burton described her frustration with the rising rent and the challenge of making ends meet.

The business has created a GoFundMe to help cover its legal fees. Click here to learn more.

Video from when we first caught up with Mixed Fillings in 2020:

