MLK Breakfast announces expansion of Tomorrow’s Leaders Award presented by VyStar Credit Union Jan. 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has announced an expansion to the annual Tomorrow’s Leaders competition, a key feature of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, presented by VyStar Credit Union. The competition recognizes local youth who embody the leadership and civic responsibility ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In an exciting development for 2025, students will have the opportunity to submit not only essays but also visual art and poetry, showcasing their talents and understanding of Dr. King’s legacy through new creative mediums. The contest is open to elementary, middle, and high school students.

The theme for this year’s competition is inspired by Dr. King’s powerful quote: ”We must walk on in the days ahead with an audacious faith in the future.”

Students will explore this message through their work, reflecting on Dr. King’s teachings and how they relate to social change.

The competition winners will be honored at Jacksonville’s 38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast, presented by Florida Blue, on January 17, 2025. More event details and ticket information will be announced in November.

For additional submission guidelines, visit their website HERE.

