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Mondays with the Mayor: Northbank Riverwalk, aggressive campaign to address litter, blight

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville Mayor Dona Deegan Feb. 4, 2026 (Kristine Bellino /Kristine Bellino)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — From the emerging Northbank Riverwalk to wildfire and hurricane preparedness, we have a lot to get into during our monthly visit with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News In-depth at 9:00 am today live from City Hall.

We’ll spotlight the aggressive campaign to address litter and blight, and other storylines developing in May across Jacksonville.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV ]

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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