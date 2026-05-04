Mondays with the Mayor: Northbank Riverwalk, aggressive campaign to address litter, blight

Jacksonville, Fl — From the emerging Northbank Riverwalk to wildfire and hurricane preparedness, we have a lot to get into during our monthly visit with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News In-depth at 9:00 am today live from City Hall.

We’ll spotlight the aggressive campaign to address litter and blight, and other storylines developing in May across Jacksonville.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

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