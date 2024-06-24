‘Monumental for this city:’ Council ready for final vote on Stadium of the Future Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In less than 24 hours, Jacksonville City Council will meet to take a final vote on the $1.4 billion Stadium of the Future deal and the now-$174 million community benefits agreement.

It’s been one year and 17 days since the shiny renderings of the stadium of the future were first unveiled by the Jaguars and on Tuesday, council is expected to take a final vote to make them a reality.

“I think we’re ready to land the plane tomorrow night,” said Council President Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large).

Salem told Action News Jax he expects the bill to pass, and noted amendments adopted last week made improvements to the overall deal.

“I had one in regard to making sure the city, by purchasing supplies and using the sales tax exemption, is not punished if there’s some delay in getting that product,” said Salem.

Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7), who represents the Eastside, said he was disappointed to see $94 million for the Eastside and community programs amended out of the deal.

“If you want to make sure we’re not displacing folks, you gotta give them the ability to prepare for that kind of capital coming in and that’s why we want to do it early,” said Peluso.

But he said he still plans to support the deal Tuesday night, as council leadership has promised to revisit the remaining portions of the community benefits agreement in July.

Additionally, he noted amendments guaranteeing one HBCU bowl game each year and another guaranteeing 10 percent of construction personnel will be local apprentices helped sweeten the deal.

“That’s the kind of stuff where you’re really showing the local community that we want to make sure they get as much out of this from the business side just as much as the Jaguars get a new stadium,” said Peluso.

And Council President Ron Salem said he believes once all is said and done, this will prove to be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in decades.

“To know it looks like we will have the Jaguars here for another 30 years, I mean, that’s monumental for this city,” said Salem.

The council meeting kicks off at 3 p.m. on Tue., June 25.

