More than 30 people in Mandarin apartment complex displaced by Thursday night fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital and dozens more were displaced Thursday night after a fire at a Jacksonville Apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

A spokesperson for the Department says they responded to the scene around 6:15 P.M.

The fire reportedly spread to as many as eight units in the Waterford at Mandarin Apartments and shut off power to the entire building.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting around 34 people.

Volunteers with the Red Cross will provide them with temporary housing, food and financial assistance as first responders assess the damage.

The cause is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.