Morning Show Notes Monday, Sept. 29, 2025: Shrimply the Best!

Jacksonville, FL — A walk-off home run by Jacob Berry gave Jacksonville a dramatic 8-7 victory over Las Vegas in the Triple-A title game. The Jumbo Shrimp, International League champion, led 6-2 going to the top of the ninth inning. But Las Vegas put up five runs to take a 7-6 lead. Berry blasted the championship winner with Jack Winkler on first base.

Three Big Things to Know:

The Jaguars defense dominates in a 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Parker Washington returned a third-quarter punt 87 yards in the third quarter. Travis Etienne rushed for 124 yards and a score, as Jacksonville is tied for the AFC South lead with Indianapolis.

Three years after the shocking murder of a Jacksonville teenager, the path to justice begins in a Duval County courtroom. Jury selection begins this morning in the murder trial of Kentrevious Garard and Marcel Johnson, who are accused of killing 13-year-old Prince Holland in a drive-by shooting as he was on his way home from football tryouts. An 11-year-old passenger and the football coach driver of the car were also injured in the shooting in December of 2022. Garard and Johnson will have two different juries.

This week a new Florida law inspired by an abandoned dog takes effect. Trooper’s Law will make it a third-degree felony to restrain or abandon a dog outdoors during a natural disaster or evacuation order. Governor DeSantis says penalties include a potential five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. The dog was left chained up in the path of Hurricane Milton and rescued by Florida Highway Patrol last year. It was later named Trooper.

First Alert Weather: Scattered on-and-off showers, tracking the tropics. Breezy onshore winds will increase this afternoon. Gusts at the beaches will be 25-30 mph at times. Today will be warm in the lower 80s. More clouds at the coast with some more sunshine along I-75. Seas have begun to increase and are near or above 5 feet this morning. Seas will increase to 6-8 ft (+) this afternoon. Imelda passes well off our coastline through Tuesday, breezy onshore winds will continue a high risk of rip currents at all beaches with rough and dangerous surf. A few breezy showers are expected to pivot onshore at times, but the core of any significant weather will remain well east of our area. A few showers are possible along the coast each day this week with onshore winds.

