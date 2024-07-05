High-speed motorcycle pursuit in Brantley County ends in fatal crash versus tree

BRANTLEY, Ga. — A motorcycle rider involved in a high-speed chase with troopers in Brantley County died on Fri., July 5, after hitting another vehicle and losing control.

The Georgia State Patrol said a blue Kawasaki motorcycle was speeding northbound before troopers attempted to pull the rider over. The motorcycle failed to stop and fled.

After blowing through a red signal light at the intersection of GA 23 and GA 520, the bike clipped another vehicle’s side mirror while attempting to pass. The rider lost control, left the road, and collided with a tree near Burton Street.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

