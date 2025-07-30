Motorcyclist killed in crash on Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a motorcycle on Collins Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man, who was in his mid-30s, was riding westbound around 4 pm just east of Old Middleburg Road South.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A woman in a Nissan SUV attempted to make a left turn onto Collins Road eastbound out of a neighborhood and pulled into the motorcyclist’s path.

JSO said he crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV.

The man died, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The rider was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

JSO said this is the 90th traffic death in Duval County so far this year and the 22nd involving a motorcyclist.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]