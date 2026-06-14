Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Philips Highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV, driven by an 81-year-old woman, was attempting a left turn southbound when it traveled in front of a northbound motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the SUV.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to HCA Memorial, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

FHP did not release the names of those involved.

END OF UPDATE

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Philips Highway at Wells Creek Parkway in the Bartram Springs area Saturday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 4:15 p.m. that all northbound lanes of Philips Highway are closed north of Race Track Road.

Additionally, one southbound lane on Philips Highway at Wells Creek Parkway has been closed as a result of the crash.

No additional information was made immediately available regarding the crash or timeline for lane reopenings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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