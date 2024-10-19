Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on Jacksonville’s Northside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Edgewood Avenue West is reopened following a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man in 50′s was riding a motorcycle around 2:20 a.m., near the intersection of Moncrief Road and West Edgewood Avenue.

Investigators said an elderly woman driving a sedan turned into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the sedan stopped and is cooperating with detectives. JSO said there were no signs that the woman was impaired in any way.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

This is the 121st traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year, and the 22nd involving a motorcycle.

