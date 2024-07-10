Local

‘Mr. Science of Northeast Florida’ Retiring from Jacksonville University After 48 Years

By Kristine Bellino, News 104.5 WOKV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 48 years of service, the man known as “Mr. Science of Northeast Florida” is retiring.

Quinton White, Jr., Ph.D., a professor of biology and marine science and Executive Director of the Marine Science Research Institute at Florida’s Jacksonville University, will leave an enduring mark on the community.

Arriving at JU in 1976, White is credited by the university with attracting thousands of dollars in grants and contracts, organizing the construction of the 32,000 square foot LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold-certified Marine Science Research Institute building. In a written release the university said, “His visionary work includes establishing the partnership with OCEARCH, the largest shark-tracking and oceanic research organization in the world, at Jacksonville University.” He also consults the City of Jacksonville’s Waterways Commission, and writes a monthly column called “River Life” for the Florida Times-Union.

Quinton White, Ph.D., Jacksonville University (Photo of Quinton White Courtesy: Jacksonville University; Background Photo Credit: Canva)

Succeeding White as Executive Director is Bryan Franks, Ph.D., with whom White has worked to strengthen research opportunities for JU, including the partnership with OCEARCH.

Franks, who most recently served as the Assistant Director of the MSRI and director of the school’s graduate program, is a marine biologist specializing in shark biology, herpetology, and tropical ecology.

Bryan Franks, Jacksonville University (Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino)

