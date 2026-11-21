AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former bank employee accused of stealing $26,500 from a customer’s account. Corey James Sullivan, 41, faces charges of theft, identity theft, organizing a scheme to defraud, unlawful use of a two-way device and uttering a forged instrument.

The investigation began in August when detectives responded to Truist’s Amelia Island branch following reports of fraud. Sullivan worked at the branch as a senior relationship banker, but the bank terminated his employment after conducting an internal investigation, a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Sullivan withdrew the funds through seven transactions starting in May, the news release states. Investigators uncovered a pattern where thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the customer’s account, followed days later by smaller cash deposits into Sullivan’s personal account at a Truist ATM. Surveillance video captured those deposits, the sheriff’s office said.

Sullivan used the customer’s personal identifying information, including account numbers, to gain access to the account and conduct the transactions, the news release states. Although the customer recovered the stolen funds, the victim incurred legal fees during the process, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sullivan was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center on a bond exceeding $650,000. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone who believes they were victimized by Sullivan to contact Detective McDonald by email at DA1565@nassauso.com.

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