Nassau County celebrates construction of Fire Station 10 in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. — Nassau County celebrated the construction of a new fire station in Yulee Thu., June 25.

The new, modern facility will consist of almost 8,500 square feet, will feature three bays with an engine, rescue unit, and taker, and contain 11 sleeping quarters, a living room, kitchen, and exercise room.

The county said this is the first station to break ground since February. Station 70 on Nassauville Road and Station 90 on County Road 2 are both under construction.

The station is being built through a public-private partnership with GreenPoint Holdings.

“There’s nothing better that forms a sense of community than a fire station,” GreenPointe President Grady Myers said at today’s groundbreaking ceremony. “It’s so important and vital to the community and this station will give the county a better opportunity to serve the residents.”

Fire Station 10 will be built at 75922 Edward Road in Yulee.

Fire Station 10 is one of three stations that broke ground in 2024.

