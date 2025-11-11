Nassau County kicks off holidays with 4th annual tree lighting

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County is getting ready to kick off the holiday season with its 4th Annual Tree Lighting on Friday, December 5.

The celebration runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Robert M. Foster Justice Center in Yulee.

Kids can snap photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, play games, get their faces painted, and enjoy performances from the Nassau Community Band and Royal Amelia Dance Academy.

Local food trucks will be serving treats, and nearby vendors will offer holiday shopping.

Later in the night, families will gather around for the official tree lighting, followed by a fireworks show to close out the evening.

Organizers say it’s a can’t-miss event that brings neighbors together for some holiday magic.

