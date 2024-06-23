Local

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office warns about jury duty scam

Scam warning Sheriff's office warns residents of scam jury duty calls in Nassau County.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of residents getting fraudulent phone calls as part of a jury duty scam.

The scammer is posing as a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Court Services representative and telling victims they are being served with federal court paperwork after failing to appear for jury duty. The scammer then demands payments for the charges to be dropped.

The sheriff’s office wants to make it clear that this is a scam. They will never call you to demand money.

If you receive such a call, hang up immediately and don’t provide any personal or financial details.

To protect yourself, you should remain skeptical, verify claims by contacting official numbers, and report suspicious calls.

