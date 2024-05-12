HCA Florida Healthcare breaks ground on new hospital in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. — HCA Florida Healthcare broke ground on a new freestanding emergency room in Yulee on Friday.

HCA Florida Healthcare Yulee Emergency will consist of 15,530 square feet of building on 55 acres of land, located along I-95 at the northeast corner of State Road 200 in Nassau County. The freestanding ER will serve the communities of Yulee, Callahan, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island and nearby South Georgia residents. Construction is underway, and it plans to open in the first quarter of 2025.

“The goal of the new space is to provide better access for patients needing emergency care to the Nassau County region,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. “As a part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare family in Florida, Nassau County will now be connected to a wide spectrum of statewide healthcare resources previously not available.”

The new HCA Florida Yulee ER will provide:

Emergency care services

10 private rooms

1 trauma bay

Minimally invasive diagnostics

CT scan

Ultrasound

X-ray

Board-certified emergency physicians

Emergency room nurses

Easy access to parking

24-7 availability

“By providing an Emergency Room in the Yulee area, we are listening to what residents need,” said Frederick Jenkins, MD, director of emergency services for HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. “We are excited to bring our high level of healthcare expertise and compassionate care to Nassau County.”

Construction, combined with purchasing new equipment, will cost approximately $16.9 million. The land was acquired in September 2019 for $15.8 million.

The project is being developed in partnership with HOAR Construction, with architects from TMPartners and the design-build team from Limbach Engineering.

