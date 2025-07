NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting inside a residence on West 12th Avenue in Hilliard on Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is currently no threat to the community, police say.

Action News Jax will update the story as soon as more information is released.

