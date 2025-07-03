Nassau deputies arrested, fired after ‘double dipping’ overtime investigation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Three now-former employees of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office have been arrested following a month-and-a-half-long investigation into “double dipping,” with arrest warrants also issued for two additional former sergeants.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrests in a news release issued on Thursday.

Former Deputy Henry Holmberg, former Sergeant Brian Blackwell, and former Sergeant Wilfred Quick surrendered to the Nassau County Jail on charges of felony and misdemeanor theft and felony official misconduct.

The investigation revealed that five employees were receiving pay from the Sheriff’s Office while also working off-duty jobs, violating state law and agency policy, the release said.

“While I sincerely appreciate the years of service of each of these employees and the sacrifices each has made while protecting and serving our community, especially as the law enforcement profession becomes increasingly difficult and dangerous, I am deeply disappointed in the actions of these former employees,” Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation was initiated after an internal tip suggested that certain employees were receiving pay from NCSO while also being paid by private employers for off-duty work. This practice, known as “double dipping,” is prohibited by NCSO policy.

Former Deputy Michael Brandon was also discovered to be violating policy by leaving work during his shift without notifying his supervisor, and submitting time sheets for hours not worked. He accepted a pre-trial diversion agreement, which includes repayment of restitution to the Sheriff’s Office and taxpayers, the release said.

“In consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, Deputy Brandon was offered, and accepted, a pre-trial diversion disposition of the criminal case in lieu of arrest, and was terminated from NCSO,” the release said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If Brandon does not complete the terms of the agreement, he will be prosecuted criminally, NCSO said.

The total amount of money stolen from the NCSO and taxpayers is $14,007.86, the release said. All involved employees were terminated from their positions.

Leeper announced changes to policy and procedures, moving from random audits to auditing every employee engaged in secondary employment to prevent future occurrences.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.