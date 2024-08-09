Nassau Humane Society faces serious overpopulation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers at Nassau Humane Society said their shelter is overpopulated. They are asking people to come down to adopt or at least, foster cats until they can find forever homes.

The Executive Director of Nassau Humane Society said the shelter has 140 furry residents, 60 of them are dogs and 80 are cats.

She adds the organization just received a $25,000 grant from the Florida Friend License Plate Program to help fight the overpopulation of feral cats.

“We’re working with our community partners. They trap feral cats and then spay/neuter them. After we’re done, we release them back into the wild,” said Chantel Scherer, Executive Director, Nassau Humane Society.

Scherer stresses that Nassau Humane Society is a “no kill” shelter which is why they stay at maximum capacity.

She adds 8,000 more cats were surrendered and or found in Florida last year compared to 2022, according to a special census calculating these found felines.

“We’re concerned about the overpopulation of unwanted animals. Feral cats typically are those unwanted animals,” said Scherer.

Nassau Humane Society provides free spay neuter services for all pets. Their goal is to control the animal population in all of Jacksonville but to use the most humane methods.

